UP Man Allegedly Tries To Molest Woman, Runs Over 2 In 'Revenge Attack'

The police said they are looking into allegations of the family in Bulandshahr

Two elderly women from the same family were killed after a car ran over them allegedly by a driver who tried to molest a woman from the family in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday night. Two others were injured after the car hit them.

In a CCTV camera footage, the car was seen coming in a high speed and running over the two elderly women. Soon, a group of people run after the car and gather around the injured people.

After filing a case of accident, the police said they have widened investigation to include allegations by the family that a 30-year-old upper caste man ran over the women, who are Dalits, after his attempts to molest a 22-year-old woman from the same family was met with resistance.

A video recorded by a person who was at the crime scene has the woman describing the incident in detail, and talking about how the man from a neighbouring village had been misbehaving with her. She alleged the man threatened her just minutes before he allegedly ran over her family with his car.

"We were initially told that it was a truck accident. We filed a case. But now the family has given a written complaint that a molestation attempt led to the incident. We have included that in the FIR (First Information Report) and are trying to arrest the accused," senior police officer Atul Shrivastava said.