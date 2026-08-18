"Built On Credibility": India Inc Congratulates NDTV On New Identity

NDTV has begun a new chapter with a new brand identity built around the thought "When It Really Matters". The new identity was unveiled on Independence Day, accompanied by a new logo and a major change to one of its best-known brands. NDTV 24x7 is now, simply NDTV.

The rebranding ushered in congratulatory messages from across industries, from politicians to corporate big shots.

"Congratulations to NDTV on its fresh new identity. The real brand of any news organisation is built on credibility, courage, independence and public trust. Wishing NDTV a vibrant new chapter while staying true to the values that make journalism matter," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said in a post on X.

Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also extended her wishes to the network.

"Keep the credibility of news flowing. Congrats!" she wrote.

Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah pointed to NDTV's place in India's media landscape and its decades-long journalistic record.

"Congratulations to @ndtv on the new chapter. NDTV has been an important part of India's media landscape, with decades of journalistic credibility and a distinctive voice. A new identity, building on a strong legacy. Wishing the team the very best as NDTV continues to evolve," Shah said.

Safir Anand, Senior Partner and Head of Trademarks, Commercial & Contractual IP at Anand and Anand, also congratulated the network and its team.

"A big shout out to @ndtv and its incredible team on a new identity. A new vigour towards a bigger purpose. Much congratulations to all," he said.

Faruk G Patel, Founder and Chairman of KP Group, welcomed the new logo and brand identity.

"A New Identity. The Same Legacy of Trust. Congratulations to NDTV on unveiling its new logo and brand identity," Patel said, adding that the "striking red and white colour palette" created a "bold, modern and distinctive identity", with red representing "energy and dynamism" and white reflecting "clarity, credibility and trust".

"From pioneering 24x7 television news to evolving with a world where news is now everywhere, NDTV has consistently stayed ahead of the curve," he said. "The move from NDTV 24x7 to NDTV reflects a changing media landscape - while reaffirming a powerful truth: the brand itself stands for credible journalism, trust and relevance."