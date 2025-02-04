Budget Session: PM Modi To Reply On Motion Of Thanks Debate Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on day four of the of the Budget session of the Parliament.

This comes a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivered a address in the Lower House, attacking the NDA-led central government. Rahul Gandhi, while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address alleged that the Modi government's 'Make In India' initiative has failed to revive it and the share of manufacturing in GDP has come down from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent, which is lowest in the past 60 years. Rahul Gandhi also pitched for a caste census, suggesting applying artificial intelligence (AI) to such data would lead to a lot of possibilities.

Palriamentary affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi. Rijiju highlighted that during Rahul Gandhi's speech, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha had asked the opposition leader four times to authenticate his claims, but the LoP spoke without providing necessary substantiation and left the House.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju said, "When the Leader of Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) was speaking today, the Speaker also said 4 times that he should authenticate his claims. But he spoke and left. LoP is a responsible post and they should present their statements with thoughtfulness. If we take Rahul Gandhi's statement lightly, then in future too, any LoP would come and say whatever they feel like and leave. He should authenticate what he said otherwise the Chair should take action."

Day 3 of the Budget session also saw opposition MPs raise a ruckus during question hour, demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede, with many MPs walking out of the House.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is also going to to lay 360th report on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 354th report on review of Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram (RYSK)" pertaining to the department of youth affairs.

He will also table 361st report on action taken by the government on the recommendations contained in the 341st report on review of education standards, accreditation process, research, examination reforms and academic environment in Deemed Private Universities and other higher education institutions" pertaining to the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Lok Sabha MP Iqra Choudhary lay 158th report on action taken by government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 148th Report on mental health care and its management in contemporary times pertaining to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)