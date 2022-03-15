Budget Session LIVE Updates 2022: Rajnath Singh Addresses Rajya Sabha On Accidentally-Fired Missile That Landed In Pakistan

The second part of Budget session of Parliament resumed from Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile" that landed in Pakistan last week.

India on Friday said that a missile was accidentally fired from a military base and expressed regret that it landed in Pakistan on March 9.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing.

"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The second part of Budget session of Parliament resumed from Monday, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule, officials said.

The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break during the 19 scheduled sittings, while it sat from 10 am till 3 pm during the first part of the session.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 15, 2022 11:34 (IST) Rajnath Singh gives statement in Rajya Sabha on "accidental" missile launch. Here is what he said: I would like to inform that House that India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system. The fact such an accidental firing happened is regrettable. A high-level inquiry has been ordered and an investigation is being carried out.

We are also taking a serious look into the Standard Operating Procedures laid down for maintenance of missile systems.

Government of India commits to rectifying any shortcoming found in the weapon system after inquiry into accidental firing of missile that landed in Pakistan is complete.

That being said, I would also like to keep the House informed that the best practices are followed in ensuring safety of missile and other defence systems. The armed forces personnel are also highly trained, qualified and disciplined.

I want to reiterate to the House that India's missile system highly safe and secure. India's safety procedure and protocol are of the highest standards in the world.

Mar 15, 2022 11:22 (IST) It was later known that the missile fell in Pakistan's territory. The incident is regrettable. But it's a relief that no losses happened. I'd like to inform the House that Government has taken this matter very seriously and official order for high-level probe has been given: Rajnath Singh

Mar 15, 2022 11:15 (IST) Just In| I would like to tell this House about an incident that occurred on 9th March 2022. It's related to an accidental missile release during the inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released: Defence Minister in Rajya Sabha



Mar 15, 2022 10:21 (IST) Just In| Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives a Zero Hour Notice over the incident of fire in Gokulpuri area of Delhi where 7 people were charred to death. He asks that it should be discussed why Delhi government is not giving flats to people living in shanties like earlier governments.

Mar 15, 2022 08:38 (IST) Rajnath Singh to make statement in Lok Sabha today over "inadvertent" firing of missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha today over the "inadvertent" firing of a that landed in Pakistan last week.

India on Friday had said that a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.

The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.