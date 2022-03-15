Budget Session LIVE Updates 2022: Rajnath Singh Addresses Rajya Sabha On Accidentally-Fired Missile That Landed In Pakistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes a statement in Rajya Sabha on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile" that landed in Pakistan last week.
India on Friday said that a missile was accidentally fired from a military base and expressed regret that it landed in Pakistan on March 9.
Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.
The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was loss of life due to the accidental firing.
"On 9 March 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The second part of Budget session of Parliament resumed from Monday, the Rajya Sabha will get 19 hours of additional time for business over the earlier schedule, officials said.
The House will sit from 11 am till 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break during the 19 scheduled sittings, while it sat from 10 am till 3 pm during the first part of the session.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Budget Session:
- I would like to inform that House that India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system. The fact such an accidental firing happened is regrettable. A high-level inquiry has been ordered and an investigation is being carried out.
- We are also taking a serious look into the Standard Operating Procedures laid down for maintenance of missile systems.
- Government of India commits to rectifying any shortcoming found in the weapon system after inquiry into accidental firing of missile that landed in Pakistan is complete.
- That being said, I would also like to keep the House informed that the best practices are followed in ensuring safety of missile and other defence systems. The armed forces personnel are also highly trained, qualified and disciplined.
- I want to reiterate to the House that India's missile system highly safe and secure. India's safety procedure and protocol are of the highest standards in the world.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Lok Sabha today over the "inadvertent" firing of a that landed in Pakistan last week.
- India on Friday had said that a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.
- Pakistan Army had said that an Indian projectile had entered the Pakistani airspace and caused some damage to surrounding areas after it fell near a place called Mian Channu in their territory.
- The Indian Defence Ministry said that it has ordered a court of enquiry into the incident adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.
- Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the prevailing situation in Ukraine at 2.30 pm in Rajya Sabha today.
- In the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament, Mr Jaishankar will speak on the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine and what is India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- The Central government launched 'Operation Ganga' on February 24 to bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine.
- Four Central ministers Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and General (Retd) VK Singh were sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the efforts for the rescue of the stranded Indians.
- So far, India has been able to rescue around 22,500 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. Through its 'Operations Ganga', India has also been able to rescue several citizens of the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.
- During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw.
- The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland.