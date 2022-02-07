Budget Session Live Updates: Amit Shah's Gives Statement On Firing At Asaduddin Owaisi In Parliament

Amit Shah gives statement in Rajya Sabha on firing on vehicle of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said India is struck silent in the passing away of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar in the 75th year of Independence, and adjourned the proceedings of the House for an hour as a mark of respect to her.

When the House met for the day, Mr Naidu mentioned that the singer passed away on February 6 at the age of 92.

"Lataji had a special quality and intricate ability to connect herself with the songs she sang at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address lasted for over 12 hours.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Budget Session 2022:

Feb 07, 2022 19:57 (IST) "Congress Leader Of 'Tukde-Tukde' Gang": PM's All-Out Attack In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped into the opposition in parliament today, accusing them of being responsible for the countrywide spread of Covid and the migrant crisis in the initial days and alleging that this was "paap (sin)".



The opposition did not do anything positive, like asking the people to take Covid precautions, but their contribution to the pandemic was not insignificant, he said in an all-out attack during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Lok Sabha. Pointing at the opposition-ruled governments in Maharashtra and Delhi, he alleged, "You people pushed the labourers into difficulties".



Feb 07, 2022 19:50 (IST) "Congress' Covid 'Paap'": PM's All-Out Attack In Parliament

The opposition did not do anything positive, like asking the people to take Covid precautions, but their contribution to the pandemic was not insignificant, he said in an all-out attack during the Motion of Thanks debate in the Lok Sabha.

Feb 07, 2022 16:25 (IST) Amit Shah's Appeal To AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi: "Accept Z Security"

Feb 07, 2022 16:12 (IST) Just In | Lok Sabha adjourned till 5 PM after paying tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Feb 07, 2022 14:36 (IST) Two unidentified people had fired on the carcade. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle. The incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on firing on vehicle of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Feb 07, 2022 14:33 (IST) Just In| Amit Shah's gives statement on firing at Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament.

Feb 07, 2022 12:09 (IST) This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the President's Address), did injustice to the President. This challenges the judgment of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country: Anand Sharma, Congress in Rajya Sabha.



Feb 07, 2022 12:09 (IST) Rajya Sabha resumes.

Feb 07, 2022 10:52 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned for an hour in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar by making an obituary reference ahead of beginning the day's proceedings of the house and as a mark of respect adjourned the house for an hour.

Rajya Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. The house will reconvene at 11:05 am.

"In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era and has created an irreparable void in the world of music," said," Mr Naidu in the house.

"Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades," he said.



Feb 07, 2022 10:14 (IST) Rajya Sabha Members observe a minute's silence as they pay tribute to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

House adjourned for one hour.

Feb 07, 2022 10:14 (IST) In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being and a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry. Her passing away marks end of an era and has created irreparable void in world of music: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu



Feb 07, 2022 10:13 (IST) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes obituary reference to legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar.





Feb 07, 2022 10:03 (IST) Just In| Parliament pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Feb 07, 2022 08:40 (IST) Amit Shah to make statement on 'firing on AIMIM Chief's convoy' in Parliament today



Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Notably, two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday, informed Uttar Pradesh Police.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for campaigning.

Following the attack, the central government reviewed the security of the AIMIM chief and provided him with Z security of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with immediate effect, said sources on Friday.

Feb 07, 2022 08:39 (IST) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha around 11:10 am and around 4:10 pm in Lok Sabha regarding the attack on the convoy of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a place under PS Pilkhuwa in district Hapur, UP on Feb 3rd.