Madhya Pradesh's Education Paradox? More Money, Fewer Students

The Madhya Pradesh budget was presented on Wednesday and the allocation for education got a boost, with a hike of 4% and now representing 11.26% of the total budget. On paper, this looks like a step forward and yet, on the ground, classrooms are becoming emptier and the student count is steadily shrinking. The numbers point to a paradox - more money, fewer learners.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan - which seeks to integrate vocational education with general academic teaching - an annual action plan of Rs 7,134.7 crore was approved for Madhya Pradesh. The funds spent until November 30, 2024 reveal that while Rs 5,341.8 crore was approved for elementary education, only Rs 2,457 crore was made available and Rs 2,262.32 crore was spent.

For secondary education, Rs 1,679.8 crore was approved, Rs 749 crore was made available and Rs 641.49 crore was spent. As far as teacher education is concerned, Rs 113.1 crore was approved, Rs 41.3 crore was made available and only Rs 18.12 crore was spent.

So, out of the total Rs 7,134.7 crore, the received amount was Rs 3,247.2 crore, and only Rs 2,921.93 crore could be spent, data from the economic survey revealed.

Vanishing Students: Where Are They Going?

The more alarming trend is the steady decline in student enrollment in government schools across all levels. At the primary level - from Classes 1 to 5 - enrolment decreased from 73.21 lakh in 2021-22 to 66 lakh in 2023-24. In the middle section - Classes 6 to 8 - enrolment was 42 lakh in 2021-22, which went down to 39.38 lakh in 2023-24. The numbers are 21.97 lakh (2021-22) to 21.32 lakh (2023-24) for the secondary section - classes 9 and 10 - and 16.49 lakh (2021-22) to 13.8 lakh (2023-24) for the higher secondary level (classes 11 and 12).

The ratio of girls to boys across all classes has also been declining, according to data from the economic survey.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh raised another crucial issue: 70,000 teacher positions are vacant across the state's schools. "If classrooms lack educators, how can learning thrive," Mr Singh asked.

Minister Vishwas Sarang, however, countered that opposition members were making statements outside the purview of the Governor's address. The discussion quickly turned into a heated debate, with ruling party members backing Mr Sarang and Congress MLAs staging protests.