Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Train Will Be Actively Pursued: Government

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second budget in parliament.

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman said Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train will be actively pursued.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will actively pursue the high-speed train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. "More Tejas type trains will connect tourist destinations," the minister said while presenting the union budget 2020. There will also be a suburban rail project for Bengaluru.

A proposal is under consideration to set up large solar power capacity alongside the rail tracks, the minister added.

The agreement for the Centre's flagship Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was signed with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in September 2017. Japan agreed to give a loan of Rs. 88,000 crore for the Rs 1 lakh crore project, at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent.

But the project had lagged in face of several challenges, with land acquisition heading the list. Before coming to power, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was considering scrapping the project and withhold Maharashtra's share of expenditure, sources had told NDTV.

The project for the 508-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed train that will run at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour was slated to be completed by 2023.

