Import Duty On Gold Raised To 12.5% From 10%: Nirmala Sitharaman In Budget

Hike in import duty on Gold and precious metals were among other announcements in Budget 2019.

Customs duty on gold and other precious metals has been raised from the current 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today as she presented her first budget.

Soon after the announcement, shares of jewellery makers such as Titan and PC Jeweller fell by as much as five per cent, news agency Reuters reported.

India and China are the biggest consumers of gold after China.

The Finance Minister also announced that the special additional excise duty and road cess on petrol and diesel are being raised by Re 1 per litre each.

Custom duty has also been hiked on products like CCTV camera, digital and video recorder, auto spare parts and synthetic rubber.

An excise duty of Rs 5 per 1,000 has also been imposed on cigarettes of length exceeding 65 mm, while 0.5 per cent duty has been levied on chewing tobacco, zarda and tobacco extracts and essence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability