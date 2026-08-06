BSP's Lone UP MLA Umashankar Singh Dies At 55

Rasra MLA Umashankar Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party's lone legislator in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, passed away on Wednesday evening after a prolonged illness, party leaders said.

Singh (55) was undergoing treatment for brain tumour, they said.

He died at around 8.30 pm at a private hospital in Delhi, BSP's Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zonal coordinator Madan Ram told PTI.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the MLA's demise, calling it "extremely heartbreaking".

"The passing away of MLA Uma Shankar Singh Ji from the Rasda Assembly Constituency of Ballia district is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," Adityanath said on microblogging platform X.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet, and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," his post read.

BSP president Mayawati also expressed grief over Singh's passing, stating that his death was "deeply saddening" and extending her condolences to his family and supporters. In her X post, Mayawati described Singh as a dedicated, honest and completely loyal party leader.

She said his commitment to the BSP was beyond praise.

"No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with full respect and honour as they would an elder sister," she said.

Mayawati said she was continuously in touch with Singh's son during the treatment.

"It was from him that I received the news of Singh's passing this evening. In this hour of grief, the entire party and I stand with him and his family. They must not lose courage in any way but rather look forward. May nature grant strength to all of them to bear this sorrow," she said.

She also assured the MLA's family of the party's full support during the difficult time.

Condoling the BSP leader's death, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav prayed for peace to the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Singh began his public life as a student leader and was elected general secretary of the students' union at Satish Chandra College in Ballia in 1990-91. He was first elected to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from the Rasra constituency in 2012 and retained the seat in 2017 and 2022.

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