'BSP Not Getting A Single Seat': Akhilesh Yadav Versus Mayawati Amid Polls

The decades-old rivalry between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, on the backburner for long, has flared up again after Mayawati's disciplinary measures against "political heir" Akash Anand. The 29-year-old has been divested of all posts and responsibilities, including that of "successor" and subjected to a very public snub.



"I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," Mayawati tweeted yesterday.

But as media focus turned to the BSP chief, who has kept a low profile for long, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out.

The BSP, he indicted, has lost the plot and the party's "internal" changes are too little too late.

"The BSP is not seen winning even a single seat, because its traditional supporters are voting for India Alliance this time to save the constitution and reservation," read a rough translation of a long post on X in Hindi by Mr Yadav.

बसपा ने अपने संगठन में बड़े बदलाव का जो भी क़दम उठाया है वो उनकी पार्टी का आंतरिक विषय है। दरअसल इसके पीछे असली कारण ये है कि बसपा की एक भी सीट आती हुई नहीं दिख रही है क्योंकि बसपा के अधिकांश परंपरागत समर्थक भी इस बार संविधान और आरक्षण को बचाने के लिए इंडिया गठबंधन को ही वोट दे… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 8, 2024

"The BSP is taking this as a failure of its organisation. That is why its top leadership is making such a big change... but the game has gone out of BSP's hands... When the party has not won even a single seat in the last three phases despite being in its area of influence, then there is no hope for the remaining four," Mr Yadav wrote. There was also an appeal for voters.

"In such a situation, we appeal to all voters that you don't waste your vote and vote for candidates of India Alliance who are fighting to save the Constitution," he added.

Ms Mayawati lost no time in retaliating. "It is better if they don't comment… the Samajwadi Party, as always, is an anti-Dalit party," she added.