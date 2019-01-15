BSP Files Case In UP After Fake List Of Candidates Goes Viral

Uttar Pradesh BSP files case after fake list of candidates goes viral on social media

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh has alleged that a fake list of candidates for the general elections has been made viral on social media by unknown persons. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Lucknow on Monday, by the police after state party president, RS Khushwaha, filed a complaint claiming that the signature on the list was not his.

The police have registered a case against under sections including fraud, conspiracy and cheating by impersonation.

The row over the fake list comes days after the the two UP heavyweights, BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) formalised their alliance for the general elections. The two parties have announced that they would contest 38 seats each, leaving two seats for smaller allies.

BSP chief Mayawati claimed the alliance will give sleepless nights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Regional parties like Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress have welcomed the BSP-SP tie-up.

Though the alliance it is expected to be a headache for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Gathbandhan or mahagathbandhan, we will do better than 2014."

In 2014, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal had won 73 out of the state's 80 parliamentary seats.