BJP Making Same Mistake As Congress By Portraying Modi Is India: Mayawati

Mayawati's sharp comments come days after Yogi Adityanath said "Modi ji ki sena"

BSP supremo Mayawati today tore into the BJP, alleging that the saffron party is making the same "mistake" that the Congress did earlier during Indira Gandhi's time, by "portraying Modi is India and India is Modi." Mayawati said the BJP and RSS are "insulting" the Indian democracy.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief took to Twitter and said, "By portraying Modi is India & India is Modi, the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake & insulting India & democracy, which the Congress had done earlier by declaring Indira is India & India is Indira. A huge pity & most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin." (sic)

By portraying Modi is India & India is Modi, the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake & insulting India & democracy which the Congress had done earlier by declaring Indira is India & India is Indira. A huge pity & most condemnable. People should not forgive them for this sin. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 4, 2019

Mayawati's sharp comments come days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Indian armed forces "Modi ji ki sena" during an election campaign in Ghaziabad, the constituency of union minister General VK Singh.

"Congress used to serve terrorists biryani and Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). That's the difference. Congress people use "ji" for terrorists like Masood Azhar but under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government is breaking the backs of terrorists by striking their camps," Yogi Adityanath had said.

The Election Commission of India, on Wednesday, sought an explanation from Yogi Adityanath and has been told to respond to the poll body by April 5.

Claiming that the BJP was afraid of the mahagathbandhan (SP-BSP-RLD alliance), Mayawati said, "They (BJP) are so afraid that instead of talking of real issues, they are indulging in unnecessary casteist statements against top leader of the alliance. No one should be provoked by them but give them befitting reply by showing good results".

The BSP chief did not spare the Congress as well. Calling the Congress manifesto as a "showoff" and an "illusion", she said that there was no credibility in it due to the party's past. Congress and the BJP are no different when it comes to non-fulfilment of promises, the former UP chief minister said.

