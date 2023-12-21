'Sad, Unfortunate': BSP Chief Mayawati On Suspension Of MPs

Mayawati said this will also shake the trust of the people.

Reacting to the suspension of members in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said at a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday that the suspension of about 150 opposition MPs in both Houses is a sad and unfortunate incident in Parliamentary history.

"Our party believes that the suspension of about 150 opposition MPs in both Houses during the current session of Parliament is neither good work nor a good record for the government or the opposition. No matter who is responsible for this, this is a sad and unfortunate incident in Parliamentary history that will also shake the trust of the people," said Mayawati.

A total of 143 MPs--97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha--have been suspended so far for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

The BSP chief also said that during this time, the viral video of the suspended MPs making fun of the Rajya Sabha Chairman in the Parliament premises was also inappropriate.

The controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Further, during the press conference, Mayawati said, "It is very important to save the democratic parliamentary traditions of the country from being embarrassed by incidents of strong differences, tension and confrontation between the government and the opposition."

She further said that it is also not a good tradition to pass important bills involving the common people in Parliament without opposition. She urged that the responsibility of preserving parliamentary traditions does not lie with any single person or party but with all and it should be fulfilled by all together.

The BSP chief also spoke about the Parliament security breach incident and said it is a serious matter of concern and that special attention should be paid to the security of the Parliament.

"Accusing each other will not work; rather, everyone should take this matter seriously and it is very important to take strict legal action against those who are guilty and have conspired in this," said Mayawati, adding that the intelligence department also needs to remain alert so that such incidents never happen again.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters, and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

In another incident, two protestors--Neelam (42) and Amol (25)--protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four, facing charges under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were sent to the seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14.

A software engineer at a Karnataka-based firm said to be a friend of one of the Lok Sabha intruders, has also been detained by Delhi Police for questioning in connection with the Parliament security breach case.

As per Delhi police, the person identified as Saikrishna, a native of Bagalkote and son of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vithala Jagali, is a friend of Manoranjan D, who, with Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Chamber of Lok Sabha.

