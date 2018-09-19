BSF Soldier Killed In Firing By Pakistan In Jammu And Kashmir

Head Constable Narinder Singh was killed in firing by Pakistan Rangers in Samba. (Representational)

A Border Security Force trooper was killed on Tuesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Police said the Rangers breached the 2003 truce on the international border in Ramgarh sector when some BSF personnel were clearing bushes on the Indian side.

Head Constable Narinder Singh of BSF's 176 Battalion was injured in the unprovoked firing, a police officer said.

"While other jawans managed to take position during the Pakistan firing, Narinder Singh sustained a fatal bullet injury and succumbed before he could be shifted to hospital," said the officer.

