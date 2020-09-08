BS Yediyurappa To Travel To New Delhi To Seek More Flood Relief

Karnataka has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said a central team was visiting the flood-hit areas to assess the damage, and that he will also be going to New Delhi to seek more relief from the Centre.

With Mr Yediyurappa's Delhi visit plans, speculations are rife in party circles that he might get a green signalfrom the BJP high command for the much awaited cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

"In three teams, the central team is visiting flood affected areas, our officials are also with them, after doing the survey, they will meet the Chief Secretary," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said last evening he had detailed discussion with the central team members on the destruction caused by floods in the last three successive years and have given a memorandum to the Centre through them.

"Looking at the report they submit to the union government, I will go to Delhi and try to get more relief," he said,adding he has yet to decide on the travel dates.

Karnataka has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods, Mr Yediyurappa had on Monday informed the six-member inter ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary KV Pratap.

He also said that the guidelines for providing relief under State disaster response fund and National disaster response fund need to be revised this year and requested the Centre to revise it immediately and release more funds to help people in distress.

More than ten districts of the state were affected by floods this year.

Heavy rainfall since August 1 has killed at least 20 people, displaced thousands, damaged more than 10,000 homes and crops in about 4.03 lakh hectares, and wrecked 14,182 km of roads.

It is speculated that Mr Yediyurappa is likely to travel to Delhi ahead of the legislature session from September 21 to 30, during which he is expected to seek approval from party high command for cabinet expansion or approval.

The Chief Minister has reportedly indicated this to his cabinet colleagues during the informal meeting on Monday.

Asked about the meeting with cabinet colleagues, Mr Yediyurappa said the meeting was in view of the upcoming legislature session, and that he has asked them to make required preparations by gathering data, and to inform people with facts about the government's functioning through the assembly.

He did not say anything about the proposed cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

While several of the old guard are awaiting a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from the Congress and JD(S) like AH Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant.

According to sources, Mr Yediyurappa during the meeting with the high command is also likely to discuss the bypolls to Sira, RR Nagar and Maski assembly seats in the state that are vacant.