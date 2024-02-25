BS Yediyurappa On When To Expect BJP's First List For Lok Sabha Polls

BJP had swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in Karnataka (File)

Veteran BJP leader and its Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he expects the party to release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls in three-four days.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said the atmosphere was in favour of the BJP across the country and in the state due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

"...we will get to know in three or four days, who is the candidate and if there are any changes...I expect it (first list to be released in three or four days)," Mr Yediyurappa said in response to a question.

The atmosphere is in favour of the BJP across the country and in Karnataka due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the party's effort is to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, he said, adding, "I'm confident that we will be successful in this."

The BJP had swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in Karnataka, while Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent backed by the party, had also emerged victorious in Mandya.

To a question on Sumalatha Ambareesh holding meeting with her supporters amid reports that the BJP may cede the Mandya seat to alliance partner JD(S), Mr Yediyurappa said, "Nothing has been discussed, I don't have any information, things will be clear in a couple of days."

He said Shobha Karandlaje, a Union Minister, had last time won with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes from Udupi-Chikmagalur segment and will win with an even bigger margin this time. "There should not be any doubt about it."

A postcard campaign was initiated - allegedly by some BJP workers - urging PM Modi and party chief JP Nadda not to field Ms Karandlaje from Udupi-Chikmagalur.

Calling the campaign a "systematic conspiracy", Mr Yediyurappa said, "We know who is behind it, she (Karandlaje) will not lose courage, everyone knows she has done a good job as a Union Minister. She will win with a bigger margin than last time," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)