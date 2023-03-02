BS Yediyurappa May Get Key Role As BJP Hedges Karnataka Bets: Sources

BS Yediyurappa turned 80 earlier this week.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may be appointed head of the BJP's election campaign committee, sources said on Thursday, as the party hopes to leverage his pull among voters from the Lingayat community in state elections later this year.

Mr Yediyurappa, who turned 80 this week and has announced that he will not be contesting these elections, is the Karnataka BJP's tallest leader and is widely seen as its biggest vote-getter.

During his visit to the state's Shivamogga on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heaped lavish praise on the former Chief Minister at a public event, even leaving him teary-eyed.

At the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, PM Modi praised the four-time Chief Minister on his 80th birthday and termed his contributions to public life "inspirational".

The Prime Minister felicitated Mr Yediyurappa and surprised the four-time Chief Minister with an appeal to the audience to flash their mobile phone lights in a gesture of honour, and there was an enthusiastic response from the large gathering.

As the Lingayat strongman concluded his speech, PM Modi stood up and applauded him.

The gesture fuelled speculation that the BJP wants to bring Mr Yediyurappa to the centre-stage of its campaign for elections due by May.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting last week urged the people to repose faith in PM Modi and Mr Yediyurappa and vote the BJP back to power in the state.

Mr Yediyurappa was made to resign as Chief Minister in July 2021 by the BJP central leadership, with some citing his age for the move, while some others averred that the party wanted to foster new leadership in the state.

However, now the party wants to hedge its bets and not take a risk by side-lining Mr Yediyurappa, sources told NDTV.

"I told people of Karnataka, I'm not retiring from politics. I am not tired, I will campaign and bring BJP to power. I will tour the state. BJP will get an absolute majority," the BJP stalwart in an exclusive interview with NDTV on Sunday.

Before that, in what was seen as his "farewell speech" in the Karnataka assembly of which he was a member for decades, Mr Yediyurappa said he would strive towards building the party and bring it to power "till his last breath".