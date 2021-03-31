'BS Yediyurappa Interfering In My Ministry': In Karnataka, BJP vs BJP

The complaint once again highlights resentment against Mr Yediyurappa within his cabinet (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been accused of "interference" by one of his own ministers, KS Eshwarappa, who has formally reported his boss to the Governor and the BJP leadership.

Mr Eshwarappa, Karnataka's Rural Development Minister, has written to Governor Vajubhai Vala and the BJP accusing the Chief Minister of violating a rule called the "1977 transaction of business".

The letter has also been copied to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The minister has accused Mr Yediyurappa of making allocations worth Rs 774 crore in his department without taking his approval.

The complaint once again highlights resentment against Mr Yediyurappa within his cabinet and the party.

Mr Eshwarappa was once the Chief Minister's close aide. That changed when Mr Yediyurappa expanded his cabinet to include new ministers who helped him take power by defecting from the Congress-Janata Dal Secular government.