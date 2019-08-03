BS Yediyurappa Approves Rs 480-Crore Aerospace Manufacturing Unit

BS Yediyurappa has given approval to US-based Goodrich Aerospace Service Pvt Ltd (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has given approval to US-based Goodrich Aerospace Service Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 480 crore, state industries department said Saturday.

The project would generate 4,000 jobs and solidify the state's position in the aerospace industry, it said.

The approval is to establish a unit for Manufacturing aircraft evacuation systems, lighting systems, cargo systems, seating systems and electrical power systems, an official press release said.

The state government has approved allotment of over 25 acres at aerospace SEZ in hi-tech, defence and aerospace park for the project along with the supply of 400 KVA of power from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (BESCOM).

Also, 3 lakh LPD (litres per day) of water from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and incentives and concessions as per the aerospace policy of the state would be provided, among others, the release said.

According to the industries department, the planned expansion at Devanahalli, Bangalore rural district, offers a key advantage of positioning Karnataka on the global network and further enhance the state's ecosystem in aerospace and defence sector.

Additionally, this expansion would provide employment for another 4,000 people and benefit the aerospace community.

Goodrich Aerospace Service Pvt Ltd, a multinational company, has been engaged in assembling/manufacturing aircraft evacuation systems, lighting systems, cargo systems, seating systems and electrical power systems since 1996 in India.

It has three establishments in three locations at Whitefield, Bengaluru, providing employment to over 3,000 people.

