"Brutal Crime, Has No Justification": Vladimir Putin On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Russian president Vladimir Putin reached out to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening, expressing condolences for the deaths in the massive terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Twenty-six people -- most of them tourists -- died in Kashmir's Pahalgam today as terrorists struck. Several others were injured.

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organisers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," read the message from the Russian President.

"I would like to reiterate our commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he had added.