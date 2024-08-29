K Kavitha Meets Father K Chandrasekhar Rao After Release From Prison

The BRS leader was given a traditional welcome at K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad following her release from Delhi's Tihar prison after the Supreme Court granted her bail in excise policy case, met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

K Kavitha met K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Erravelli near here and sought her father's blessings, BRS sources said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao turned emotional as he met K Kavitha, who walked out of Tihar jail after over five months, they said.

K Kavitha was released from jail on Tuesday after the top court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, she said, 'Satyameva Jayate'.

