K Kavitha Meets Father K Chandrasekhar Rao After Release From Prison

Hyderabad:
The BRS leader was given a traditional welcome at K Chandrasekhar Rao's residence.
BRS MLC K Kavitha, who returned to Hyderabad following her release from Delhi's Tihar prison after the Supreme Court granted her bail in excise policy case, met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.
K Kavitha met K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Erravelli near here and sought her father's blessings, BRS sources said.
K Chandrasekhar Rao turned emotional as he met K Kavitha, who walked out of Tihar jail after over five months, they said.
K Kavitha was released from jail on Tuesday after the top court granted her bail in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform X, she said, 'Satyameva Jayate'.
