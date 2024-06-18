BRS Leaders Reach Tihar Jail To Meet K Kavitha

The chargesheet alleged that Kavitha was involved in a PoC of 292.8 crore. (File)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Satyavathi Rathod and Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday reached Tihar Jail to meet party leader K Kavitha, who is in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Rouse Avenue court has extended Kavitha's judicial custody till June 21.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

The Rouse Avenue has put up the chargesheet for consideration on July 6. This is the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the Delhi Excise policy case.

K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March and later by CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in Delhi Court stated that the total Proceeds of Crime (PoC) identified so far is Rs 1100 crore out of which PoC of Rs 292.8 crore were being dealt with in this prosecution complaint. The ED has recently filed a supplementary prosecution chargesheet naming Kavitha and several others in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

The chargesheet alleged that Kavitha was involved in a PoC of 292.8 crore.

