BRS Leader K Kavitha Summoned By CBI In Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Sources

BRS leader K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana's former Chief Minister KCR, has been summoned next week by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, say sources.

This is the second time that the Telangana politician has been summoned by the central agency. She was earlier questioned by the CBI in December.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that one of the accused in the case Vijay Nair received kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore from a group called South Group (controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy) on behalf of leaders of the AAP.