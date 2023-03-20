Brothers Killed Sister, Then Filed A Missing Report; Arrested: Noida Police

The Noida Police on Monday said they have arrested two men who allegedly killed their 30-year-old sister and dumped her body in the Hindon river earlier this month.

After dumping the body, the brothers also approached the police to file a complaint that their sister is missing in order to mislead them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said.

The accused brothers - Sartaj (28) and Shahrukh (32) - had killed their married sister Najma allegedly to "protect the honour" of their family, according to the police.

Shahrukh and Sartaj had come to know that their sister, who had a disturbed marital life, was having multiple illicit relationships and had also turned alcoholic, the police said. DCP Singh said the woman was strangled to death on March 8 and her body dumped in the Hindon river.

The body was recovered on March 13 after which an FIR was lodged at the Ecotech 3 police station while the brothers, in pursuance of their missing complaint, were also called to identify if the deceased was their sister, Singh told reporters.

"The brothers agreed that it was indeed the body of their sister and then the body was sent for post mortem, which revealed that she had died of strangulation some five days earlier," Singh said. He said when investigation was launched, the police also suspected the role of the brothers, who confessed to the crime during questioning.

"During interrogation, the two brothers confessed that they had killed Nazma on the night of March 8 and later dumped her body in the river near the Chaar Murti Chowk," the DCP claimed.

The brothers revealed that their sister Nazma had been married to Sajid, a resident of Masuri area in Ghaziabad in 2012.

"Najma and Sajid used to live in Surajpur but for the last one year, they had been living separately and Sajid had shifted to Masuri in Ghaziabad where he worked as a scrap dealer. Najma's family had been upset over her failed marriage, drinking habit and also doubted her character," he said, citing confession of the brothers.

The duo has been arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and were produced in a local court which has remanded them in judicial custody, Singh said.

