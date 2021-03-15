'Sheer Grit': BRO Team Battles Avalanche, Cold, Snow To Open Crucial Pass

Because of the team's bravery and selfless service, Baralachala will be opened before time.

A team of Border Roads Organisation braved difficult terrain, avalanches, sub-zero temperatures, lack of oxygen and shelter as they attempted to clear a strategically crucial mountain pass of snow ahead of schedule. The organisation that builds and maintains roads in border areas has praised the team for the "sheer grit and dogged determination" it showed in the line of duty without concern for personal safety.

Baralachala - a mountain pass that links Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul district to Ladakh's Leh district - had to be opened much ahead of schedule to gain strategic advantage over "the adversaries". It was the first time the armed forces had decided to open the pass ahead of time, BRO said in a statement.

It was planned that the snow clearance team would be air-inducted at two points - Patsio and Sarchu - so that the pass could be cleared in an early time frame. Since air induction could not take place because of bad weather, it was decided that the team would walk 20 kilometres in deep snow towards Satchu Dett, where equipment were stocked in "mothballed" state.

The BRO team has reached the spot where equipment were stocked

Stocked with ration, spare parts and communication equipment, the team began its march on the morning of March 11, but it had to return to base because of heavy snowfall. On March 12, they attempted to cross the pass - which is at the height of 16,000 feet. Low visibility and snowfall sent it back again.

"Slight window was available on March 13. The team again attempted crossing Baralachala. This time they succeeded in crossing Baralachala, crossing a number of avalanches enroute," BRO said.

Do Watch the steely resolve of Karmyogis of @BROindia to reach Baralachala pass walking 20 km through 15-20 feet snow. They made it possible just through sheer Grit and dogged Determination. They braved avalanches, sub zero temp and lack of oxygen.@PMOIndia@rajnathsinghpic.twitter.com/qiUO8ESSzR — BORDER ROADS ORGANISATION (@BROindia) March 14, 2021

The team had to halt just 7 kilometres from its destination as it was getting dark. They spent a night amid snow blizzards and bone-chilling temperature. On March 14, they reached the spot, after walking nearly 20 kilometres in 15-20 feet of snow.

Because of the team's bravery and selfless service, Baralachala will be opened before time.

"Nothing could stop the spirit of Karmyogis. Reached the working site and commenced the task of opening the pass much earlier this year. Share it with the entire nation to witness the strength of human resolve, endurance and never say die spirit," BRO tweeted on Sunday.