Bring Congress Back To The Path Shown By Party Leaders: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose term as a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam ended this month, said on Wednesday that it was the "solemn obligation" of the party workers to bring the Congress back to the path shown by its leaders.

The two-time Prime Minister, who has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam for 28 years, was felicitated at a programme organised by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) at the Constitutional Club of India.

The programme was also attended by Congress Parliamentary Party leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Several senior party leaders such as former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, former Uttarakhand Chief Minster Harish Rawat, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora and party MPs Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Kumari Selja and Gaurav Gogoi were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Manmohan Singh said: "It is our solemn obligation to bring back the Congress to the path shown by our leaders and return the Congress to the governance of Assam once again."

He also said that the party should do much more to send more MPs to the Parliament from Assam.

Emphasising that 'Assam meant so much to him', Singh said, "They provided me a Rajya Sabha seat for 28 years. It was a legacy that I inherited as the Assam Accord was signed by our leader (former Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi.

