Explained: Why Wrestling Federation Polls Have Been Put On Hold

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday put on hold the much-anticipated Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, which were scheduled for today, following a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA).

The High Court, headed by Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, postponed the case until August 28, following a petition from the HWA challenging the decision to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) to cast votes in the elections.

Who's Who Of Haryana Wrestling

There are two groups that claim to be the governing body of wrestling in Haryana. Under the WFI rules and constitution, any registered affiliated body is entitled to send two representatives to cast votes in WFI elections.

Congress MP Deepinder Hooda-led Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) says that it is a registered society that is affiliated to the WFI - the premier governing body for wrestling in India.

Another body, the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA), also claims to be affiliated with both the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and the Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) - despite the HOA's counsel in the case telling the High Court that the HAWA is not an affiliated body.

HAWA further asserts that it would be illegal for the HWA to participate in the election process because it is not affiliated with the WFI.

The returning officer in charge of the WFI elections chose two members from the HAWA as Haryana's representatives for the Electoral College.

"We have challenged the returning officer's order in the HC, saying that the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association may be affiliated with the WFI but it is not affiliated with the HOA, meaning they are not entitled to participate in the poll process," said Ravinder Malik, representing HWA, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Internal Turmoil

BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is embroiled in a sexual harassment case after several women wrestlers levelled allegations against him, is ineligible to contest the election because he has served as the head of the federation for 12 years, which is the maximum period allowed under the National Sports Code.

Besides the sexual harassment charges, Mr Singh is also facing flak from several state wrestling bodies who have alleged that they were disaffiliated from the WFI during his 12-year term as its president.

Mr Singh has been accused of trying to control the WFI through proxies, as 18 of his supporters filed nominations on July 31. His panel includes one candidate for the federation's president, six for vice president, seven for executive members, two for joint secretary, one for secretary general, and one for the treasurer post.

The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc panel governing the WFI had initially scheduled the elections for July 6. However, the panel was forced to reschedule the polls to July 11 after five disaffiliated state bodies from Haryana, Telanganam Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan approached the panel for a hearing, claiming that their dismissal was unjustified.

Following this, the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) sought the right to participate in the WFI elections, forcing the Gauhati High Court to stay the elections scheduled for July 11.

The Supreme Court then allowed the elections to be held on August 12, putting a stay on the Gauhati High Court order before yesterday's developments.

Who's In Fray

There are 24 candidates vying for 15 spots on the WFI Executive Committee. 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran and Sanjay Singh, vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association and a close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh, are the top candidates for the president's post.

Despite being from Haryana and employed with the state police, Ms Sheoran filed her nomination as the representative of the Odisha unit for the WFI.

Ms Sheoran has the backing of some of India's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, who spearheaded the wrestlers' protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Mr Singh.

If elected, she will become the first female president of the WFI.