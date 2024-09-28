Bridges, Roads Damaged After Heavy Rain Triggers Landslides In Sikkim

Landslides have reportedly caused traffic congestion along National Highway 10

Heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in several areas of Sikkim over the last three days. Many roads have been blocked due to landslides, hampering road connectivity in the state, show visuals. The Rang-Rang bridge, considered the gateway to the northern part of Sikkim, also suffered severe damage, said some officials according to the news agency PTI.

Due to damage to the bridge, Mangan district has lost connectivity to the rest of the state. The alternate route is also closed since another bridge leading to the area, the Sankhalang bridge, was damaged last year, according to PTI. The district administration is trying to restore connectivity in the area.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sikkim over the next two days and has issued a red alert. In the last 24 hours, the state has received 102 mm of rainfall.

Landslides have reportedly caused traffic congestion along National Highway 10, hampering the movement of tourists trying to get out of the state and causing delays by multiple hours, said PTI.

Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba has raised concerns over the deteriorating road connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal, particularly along National Highway 10, which has frequently suffered damage.

The state government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel to the state until conditions are better. "We request all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel unless necessary and stay safe and vigilant," said SKM spokesperson Bikas Basnet.