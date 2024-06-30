Bridge In Bihar's Thakurganj Sinks, Sixth In 10 Days

Another bridge in Bihar collapsed today, making it the sixth in 10 days. The bridge in Thakurganj block sunk by a feet today after the water level of the Bund river increased after heavy rains. The surface of the bridge cracked, making it risky to use.

The bridge, located in Khoshi Dangi village of Patharia panchayat, was built in 2007-2008 from the MP fund of the then MP Md Tasleemuddin of Thakurganj. But today, it could not withstand the pressure of water.

This bridge connects areas under three to four panchayats and if it collapses completely, it would affect around 60,000 people.

Yesterday, an under-construction bridge in Madhubani region collapsed. Work on the bridge, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore by the Rural Works Department of the Bihar government, has been on since 2021.

Before that, bridge collapses were reported from Araria, Siwan, East Champaran and Kishanganj.

On Thursday last week, a bridge caved in at Kishanganj district. Before that, a bridge under construction collapsed in East Champaran district on June 23. On June 22, a bridge, built over the Gandak canal, collapsed in Siwan.

The first case was reported on June 19, when a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Araria district.

The frequent collapses have triggered conspiracy theories. "Why have bridges started to collapse only after the Lok Sabha elections?" questioned Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

"Why were such incidents not taking place 15 or 30 days before? Why have bridges started to collapse only after the Lok Sabha elections? Why are they collapsing now? Is there any conspiracy to defame the state government?" he added.