Bride In Exchange For Vote? UP Pump Attendant's Unusual Request To MLA

A video of the conversation is now going viral.

An MLA in Uttar Pradesh found himself in a piquant situation when a 43-year-old petrol pump attendant asked him for his help in getting married because he had voted for him. A video of the exchange is now going viral.

A vehicle in which Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput of the BJP was travelling had stopped for fuel at a petrol pump in Mahoba when he was approached by Akhilendra Khare, a resident of Charkhari. Mr Rajput was expecting to hear a request for help, but not the kind Khare eventually made.

A video shows Mr Khare asking Mr Rajput to help him find a bride for him and when the MLA asks how old he is, the pump attendant says he will be 44 soon.

"Why did you choose me for this job," Mr Rajput is heard asking Mr Khare, who replies, without missing a beat, "I have voted for you".

This amuses the MLA who says, "Okay, so I will have to get you married? Have you asked anyone else?"

After Mr Khare responds, Mr Rajput asks whether he has any preferences and the petrol pump attendant replies he does not want his bride to be from certain castes. The MLA then tells him not to discriminate between people and says he will get the bride he is destined to get.

"I will pray for you and also try (to find you a bride), because you have voted for me," says Mr Rajput, and asks what Mr Khare's salary is so he can tell the families of potential brides.

When the petrol pump attendant responds with Rs 6,000 and says he has 13 bighas of land as well, the MLA says the property is worth crores. The video ends with Mr Rajput assuring Mr Khare of help.