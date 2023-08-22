BRICS 15th Summit Live Updates: PM Modi Arrives In South Africa To Attend 15th BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit LIVE Updates: The summit will be held from August 22-24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa this evening on an official visit during which he will attend the 15th BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism"

This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit after three consecutive years of virtual meetings owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are the LIVE updates on BRICS Summit:

Aug 22, 2023 18:32 (IST) Which nations want too join BRICS and why?

Over 40 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan have expressed interest in joining the forum, according to 2023 summit chair South Africa.



They view BRICS as an alternative to global bodies viewed as dominated by the traditional Western powers and hope membership will unlock benefits including development finance, and increased trade and investment.

Aug 22, 2023 18:22 (IST) PM Modi receives traditional South African welcome in Johannesburg

The South African dancers recieved Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a traditional dance performance as he arrived in South Africa for attending the BRICS meeting on Tuesday.

After receiving a grand welcome, PM Modi walked towards the members of the Indian diaspora who converged to welcome him. The members of the Indian diaspora could be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Vande Matram' The Prime Minister was formally welcomed by Paul Shipokosa Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa at the airport.



As soon as PM Modi arrived in the South African city of Johannesburg, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi posted a video on X (formerly called Twitter) giving a detailed view of broad elements of his 3-day visit to the nation.

He said, "Deputy President of South Africa received the PM on this arrival. A ceremonial guard of honour will be extended to the PM. PM has a packed schedule as he will be attending the BRICS business forum."

Aug 22, 2023 18:09 (IST) Who are BRICS members?

Brazil, Russia, India and China are the founding members.



South Africa, the smallest member in terms of economic clout and population, was the first beneficiary of an expansion of the bloc in 2010 when the grouping became known as BRICS.



Together the countries account for more than 40% of the world population and a quarter of the global economy.



Apart from geopolitics, the group's focus includes economic cooperation and increasing multilateral trade and development.



The bloc operates by consensus. All the BRICS countries are part of the Group of 20 (G20) of major economies.

Aug 22, 2023 17:55 (IST) What is BRICS?

The acronym BRIC, which did not initially include South Africa, was coined in 2001 by then Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill in a research paper that underlined the growth potential of Brazil, Russia, India and China.



The bloc was founded as an informal club in 2009 to provide a platform for its members to challenge a world order dominated by the United States and its Western allies.



Its creation was initiated by Russia.



The group is not a formal multilateral organisation like the United Nations, World Bank or the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).



The heads of state and government of the member nations convene annually with each nation taking up a one-year rotating chairmanship of the group.

Aug 22, 2023 17:53 (IST) BRICS summit of emerging economies to begin in South Africa

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa on Tuesday as the loose association of major emerging economies seeks to assert its voice as a counterweight to Western dominance in global affairs.

The so-called BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- represent a quarter of the global economy, and interest in joining the club has surged ahead of its three-day summit in Johannesburg.

Security has been bolstered across the city where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host China's President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some 50 other leaders.

Aug 22, 2023 17:53 (IST) Indian community members prepare 'Rakhi' thali to welcome PM Modi in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still our brother and these are 'Rakhis' of protection for him, said an Indian diaspora member who prepared a 'Rakhi' Thali to welcome the Prime Minister in South Africa.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still our brother and these are 'Rakhis' of protection for him, said an Indian diaspora member who prepared a 'Rakhi' Thali to welcome the Prime Minister in South Africa.

Yashika Singh, the Indian community member who is also a media personnel of South African Broadcasting Corporation said that through the gesture of tying 'Rakhi' to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival in Johannesburg, she, and the entire Indian community would like to remind him that "he is still our brother."