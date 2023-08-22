Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi's South Africa Arrival With Rakhi Thalis

PM Modi arrives in South Africa for BRICS Summit.

A rakhi thali, Indian flags and people from the Indian community welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he landed in South Africa for the first in-person BRICS summit since 2019.

As the Prime Minister arrives, phones thrash the air all around him, their owners hoping to capture evidence of being within striking distance of the 72-year-old Indian leader, who is aiming to get a third term in the general elections to be held early next year.

Videos showed the Prime Minister blessing children, affectionately touching them on the head, greeting people with folded hands and accepting the love and wishes.

The Indian community could be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', and 'Vande Matram'.

As the Prime Minister made his way to the hotel from the airport, Indian community members were waiting for him with 'dhols'.

This is PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

This year's BRICS, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of this year's summit is: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism."