BRICS Summit 2018 Live: PM Modi To Meet Putin, Xi Jinping In South Africa

PM Modi was welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he arrived.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 26, 2018 12:23 IST
PM Modi reached South Africa from Uganda's capital Kampala to attend the BRICS Summit

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, whose theme this year is 'BRICS in Africa'. Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- will gather in Johannesburg for a three-day meeting focused on the threat of a US-led global trade war. US President Donald Trump's hardening stance has compounded fears of an all-out trade war after he slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars and imposed tariffs on other international imports.

PM Modi is on a 3-nation tour to Africa and has completed delegation level talks in Uganda as well as Rwanda. In Rwanda, PM Modi gifted 200 cows for an economic development project of the East African nation.

PM Modi reached South Africa from Uganda's capital Kampala, the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Here are the Live Updates of the BRICS Summit in South Africa:


Jul 26, 2018
12:23 (IST)
PM Modi arrived yesterday to a warm welcome in South Africa:

Jul 26, 2018
12:20 (IST)
A brief history of thr BRICS summit is as follows:

BRICS is an acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The BRICS Leaders' Summit is convened annually with discussions representing spheres of political and socio-economic coordination, in which member countries have identified several business opportunities, economic complementarities and areas of cooperation.

The Chairship of the forum is rotated annually among the members, in accordance with the acronym B-R-I-C-S. Over and above the summit, BRICS cooperation in the past decade has expanded to include an annual programme of over 100 sectoral meetings. Cooperation among members is predicated on three levels or "tracks" of interaction, namely:

Track I:          Formal diplomatic engagement between the national governments

Track II:         Engagement through government-affiliated institutions, e.g. state-owned enterprises and business councils

Track III:        Civil society and "people-to-people" engagement.

The first BRIC Summit took place in 2009 in the Russian Federation and focused on issues such as reform of the global financial architecture. South Africa was invited to join BRIC in December 2010, after which the group adopted the acronym BRICS. Former South African President Jacob Zuma subsequently attended the Third BRICS Summit in Sanya, China, in March 2011.

The BRICS approach is informed by the need to deepen, broaden and intensify relations within the grouping and among the individual countries for more sustainable, equitable and mutually beneficial development. This approach takes into consideration each member's growth, development and poverty objectives to ensure relations are built on the respective country's economic strengths and to avoid competition where possible.

The bloc offers a unique opportunity for BRICS countries to extend and advance their cooperation in ways that meaningfully promote their economic development agendas as well as that of other developing countries.

South Africa assumed the rotational Chairship of BRICS from 1 January to 31 December 2018. The 2018 Summit will be a seminal milestone for BRICS cooperation, as it represents a decade of BRICS cooperation at the highest diplomatic level.

(Source: http://www.brics2018.org.za/)
Jul 26, 2018
12:12 (IST)
PM Modi is scheduled to have bilateral talks with many world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and Angolan President Joao Lourenco.
Jul 26, 2018
12:01 (IST)
At the summit, the grouping's leaders are expected to deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues among others.
Jul 26, 2018
12:00 (IST)
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the gathering, saying that "the Johannesburg summit has special significance for BRICS cooperation in the new circumstances".
Jul 26, 2018
11:52 (IST)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer will also attend the annual summit, along with several African leaders invited as guests.

