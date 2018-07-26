BRICS Summit 2018 Live: PM Modi To Meet Putin, Xi Jinping In South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, whose theme this year is 'BRICS in Africa'. Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- will gather in Johannesburg for a three-day meeting focused on the threat of a US-led global trade war. US President Donald Trump's hardening stance has compounded fears of an all-out trade war after he slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars and imposed tariffs on other international imports.
PM Modi is on a 3-nation tour to Africa and has completed delegation level talks in Uganda as well as Rwanda. In Rwanda, PM Modi gifted 200 cows for an economic development project of the East African nation.
PM Modi was welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after he arrived.
PM Modi reached South Africa from Uganda's capital Kampala, the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
BRICS is an acronym for the grouping of the world's leading emerging economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
The BRICS Leaders' Summit is convened annually with discussions representing spheres of political and socio-economic coordination, in which member countries have identified several business opportunities, economic complementarities and areas of cooperation.
The Chairship of the forum is rotated annually among the members, in accordance with the acronym B-R-I-C-S. Over and above the summit, BRICS cooperation in the past decade has expanded to include an annual programme of over 100 sectoral meetings. Cooperation among members is predicated on three levels or "tracks" of interaction, namely:
Track I: Formal diplomatic engagement between the national governments
Track II: Engagement through government-affiliated institutions, e.g. state-owned enterprises and business councils
Track III: Civil society and "people-to-people" engagement.
The bloc offers a unique opportunity for BRICS countries to extend and advance their cooperation in ways that meaningfully promote their economic development agendas as well as that of other developing countries.
South Africa assumed the rotational Chairship of BRICS from 1 January to 31 December 2018. The 2018 Summit will be a seminal milestone for BRICS cooperation, as it represents a decade of BRICS cooperation at the highest diplomatic level.
