Break-In At Air Force's Rafale Office Being Probed: French Minister

France said on Monday that it was carrying out an investigation into a break-in at the Paris office of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Project Management Team (PMT) overseeing the Rafale fighter deal and the Indian government will be updated about the details.

"Investigation is going on and, of course, Indian authorities will be updated (about the details)," French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said.

He was responding to queries on the sidelines of an event during which he interacted with Indian alumni of French institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design.

The break-in and theft had occurred in the Paris office of PMT overseeing the Rafale fighter deal last month and some documents were taken away.

The IAF team is based in Paris in connection with the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter planes, the first of which is expected to be delivered to India in September this year.

Earlier in the day, Lemoyne met Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. It is the first French ministerial visit after the Modi government assumed office for a second term.

India has been invited to the G-7 Summit in France later this year.