Brazil Prosecutor Asks For Bolsonaro Probe Over Covaxin Deal

President Bolsonaro is engulfed in allegations linked to the deal for 20 million Covaxin doses (File)

Brazil's prosecutor general has requested an investigation of President Jair Bolsonaro over his conduct in negotiations to acquire Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, which has been steeped in scandal, according to a copy of the request seen by Reuters.

The request from the prosecutor will have to be approved by Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber and comes in response to a request from senators. The senators asked for an investigation over alleged corruption in the acquisition of vaccines.

