How Brands Cheered Zomato On As Its IPO Opened For Subscription

Indian Twitter is abuzz with activity as online food delivery service provider Zomato's initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs. 9,375 crore opened up for subscription. Given the occasion, it was understandable that the team must be nursing some nerves. The restaurant aggregator and review platform shared with its followers on its official Twitter handle just how they were feeling with a one-line tweet on Wednesday. The post read, “Mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai (My heart is pounding),” inspired by the iconic scene — and the subsequent meme — from the film Hera Pheri.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

In a succinct display of camaraderie, several Indian brands made sure that they kept Zomato's spirits high. They left messages that were both hilarious and encouraging.

For instance, Kotak Securities, a stockbroking house, responded to the tweet saying, “Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO (Chill, have the morning tea with us)," with a pun on the Hindi word chai and IPO.

Chill karo, humare saath subah ki ChaIPO — Kotak Securities Ltd (@kotaksecurities) July 14, 2021

Keeping in line with the Indian tradition of having curd and sugar before stepping out for an important task, Treebo Hotels offered to send some to Zomato.

Sending you some * Dahi & Sugar * — Treebo Hotels (@TreeboHotels) July 14, 2021

Similarly, Testbook, the learning platform, leaned on a Pankaj Tripathi photo to cheer Zomato on. Along with the image, the caption said, "Ho jayega (It will be done)."

Even home services provider, Urban Company quote-tweeted Zomato's post and wrote, "Abhi toh massage SEBI relax nahi ho paaoge warna abhi bhej dete. (Now, even a massage won't help, else we would have arranged for it). All the best! Rooting for team Zomato and Deepinder Goyal," tagging the founder and referencing the regulatory body, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Abhi toh massage SEBI relax nahi ho paaoge warna abhi bhej dete.



All the best! Rooting for team @zomato and @deepigoyalhttps://t.co/AYvf3NGXYI — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) July 14, 2021

That's not all, Cash Karo, too, joined in on the fun and said, "Don't worry Zomato. If you need to feel EXXXTRA good, you can always shop via CashKaro and get EXXXTRA Cashback."

Don't worry @zomato. If you need to feel EXXXTRA good, you can always shop via CashKaro and get EXXXTRA Cashback. — CashKaro.com (@Cashkarocom) July 14, 2021

Indian fitness technology company, GOQii even had a health tip for Zomato. Responding to the tweet, it said, "Don't worry Zomato. If heart ki dhak dhak is under 85 bpm then all is well! "

Don't worry @zomatoin, if heart ki dhak dhak is under 85 bpm then all is well! #KeepAWatch on it with the #GOQiiSmartVital and all the best! — GOQii (@GOQii) July 14, 2021

Founder of Zomato, Mr Goyal, had said earlier on Wednesday that he was "stress eating" and had ordered a "triple breakfast".

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating ???????? — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

He later updated his followers that he was feeling better “after the breakfast and all the love”.

Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9025BexVC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Zomato's public issue has a three-day subscription window till July 16. The share prices are estimated to be in the range of Rs 72-76.