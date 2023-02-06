Branded With Hot Iron As Cure, Second Infant Dies In Madhya Pradesh

The superstitious tribal practice of branding infants with hot iron to cure illness, has cost two lives in the tribal-dominated Sahdol in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Both were infant girls, suffering from chest congestion, fever and pneumonia.

The first incident happened in Kathautiya village under Singhpur police station. The second was reported from Samtapur.

Ruchita Kol -- whose parents live in Kathautiya village -- was branded on December 11. She died on February 1 while under treatment at the Sahdol medical college.

Her mother, Roshni Kol, said had she resorted to the branding, locally called "Daagna", as the child was too sick. "The anganwadi worker had advised me against "Daagna", but then she was crying a lot... so I thought we should go for it," she added.

In Samtapur village, newborn Shubhi Kol was having respiratory problems and was branded on January 21. On February 1, she was admitted to a government hospital and then shifted to a private hospital, as her condition worsened. She died on February 4.

The police booked a 42-year-old woman, Ramwatia, for the death of Ruchita Kol. She had allegedly advised the family to have the child branded. No one has been named in the FIR for the second death.

Both cases have been registered under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 7 of Drugs and Magic Remedies Act 1954.

Shahdol district chief medical and health officer Dr RS Pandey has taken action against 15 permanent and contractual staff of the health department, for failing to prevent the superstitious practice.

Three ASHA workers and their associates have been sacked. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, " action will be taken according to the law."

The health department's field staff has been directed to conduct door-to-door pneumonia screening exercises among children below the age of six in all development blocks of the district. The staff has also been asked to track and report about people who practice branding.

But NDTV found that the real problem of the people here is the lack of adequate healthcare facilities.

At Kathautiya, the health center was locked and the one in Samtapur was being painted, NDTV found. Villagers said there is no doctor, only one Auxillary Nurse Midwife is posted there. If someone is unwell, they have to go to Shahdol district headquarters, 40 km away. To do that, they have to shell out a minimum of Rs 100 as fare.

"Last year, for my daughter-in-law's delivery, the ASHA worker or ANM never came so we took her to Shahdol. If we die, we die. If we live, we live. What can be done," said 70-year-old Rukaiyya Bai.

Another villager, Bajraha Kol Saod, said: "We have a health center. But no doctor. What's the use."

"Only god can save us. We don't have doctors, that's why people go to "Jhola Chaap" (quacks). They are ok for normal cough and cold, but they can't treat infants. That's why newborns die," said Shyamlal Kol, who lives next-door to Shubhi's family.