In Leaked Clip, Karnataka Congress MLA Accuses Own Government Of Corruption

In a big embarrassment for the Congress government in Karnataka, an audio of party MLA BR Patil flagging corruption in the housing department has gone viral, prompting jabs from the BJP, which has accused the party of "looting" the state.

The alleged conversation is between Mr Patil and Sarfaraz Khan, the private secretary of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan. The Congress MLA from Aland can be heard expressing frustration that the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation is ignoring recommendation letters issued by MLAs and bribes were being taken for the allotment of houses in his constituency and neighbouring areas.

"What will you check? This is my experience... an allegation against my minister and my party's government... You will never get evidence of bribes being exchanged... In my neighbouring Afzalpur constituency, bribes have been given for the allotment of so many houses," Mr Patil can be heard saying in Hindi.

The MLA then rattles off a list of 100-200 houses each being allotted in this manner in different places, saying the total he knows of is 950. "If I open my mouth, the government will be shaken," he remarks.

Mr Khan notes down the names of the places, assuring the MLA that action would be taken. "I will check with the Rajiv Gandhi Corporation. I will immediately take action," he says.

Asked about the audio clip on Friday, the MLA admitted it was his voice on the call but refused to comment further, saying he would speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about this.

Government Response

To a question on Mr Patil's allegations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he does not know about them.

Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarikholi assured that there would be an investigation.

"Let's see if this was said on the record or off the record. Either way, now that this has been said, the government will investigate. That's when we will know what happened," he

BJP's Attack

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, Arvind Bellad, said Mr Patil's remarks are proof that one "has to pay" to get work done under the Congress government in the state.

"Mr Patil has very categorically and openly alleged that people who have made payments have been allotted houses. He has also given instances. This is the practice in every government department. It's an auction - whoever pays the highest, their work will be done... No inquiry will reveal anything. They are all looting the state together," he sneered, alleging that both the chief minister and his deputy were aware of the corruption.