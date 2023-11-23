BR Ambedkar's Statue To Be Inaugurated On Supreme Court Premises On Constitution Day

BR Ambedkar's statue will be installed on the Supreme Court premises

After 76 years since Independence, BR Ambedkar's statue will be installed on the Supreme Court premises.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the statue at 10.30 am on Sunday and the occasion will be telecast live. Sources said the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is monitoring the statue work.

The statue of one of the architects of the Constitution will be installed in time for the celebration of Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26.

In most places across the country, small or big cities, towns and village, statues of BR Ambedkar are seen with raised hands, inspiring people to move forward.

The statue is being installed on the Supreme Court premises following an initiative by Chief Justice Chandrachud, people familiar with the matter said.

The statue of BR Ambedkar, in a lawyer's dress, stands 7-feet-tall on a 3-feet base stand. A copy of the Constitution is seen on his hand.

This statue was made by sculptor Naresh Kumawat. So far two statues have been installed at the Supreme Court complex. One is a mural of Mother India, created by Indian-origin British artist Chintamoni Kar. The second statue of Mahatma Gandhi was also made by a British sculptor.

Mr Kumawat is the first Indian to make a key statue for the Supreme Court premises. Finally, Baba Saheb's statue will be seen on the Supreme Court campus for the first time in 76 years.