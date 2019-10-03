Happy Boyfriend Day: 10 Loving Messages To Brighten Up His Day

On Boyfriend Day, plan a fun and romantic get-away with your partner. Pamper him, spoil him and make him feel special. Happy Boyfriend Day!

All India | | Updated: October 03, 2019 11:53 IST
Boyfriend Day is celebrated on October 3, specially in the United States.


New Delhi: 

Your boyfriend is your best pal, your go-to man for all sorrows and joys. Together you both make a great team and share your dreams and aspirations together. On Boyfriend Day today, it's time to pamper and spoil him with some gifts or a fun get-away. The idea is to spend quality time in each other's company. In case you are unable to meet today or have difficulty is expressing your thoughts, here are some messages that you can send him to perk up his day. Happy Boyfriend Day!

I was having a bad day, but then I thought of you and suddenly my world lit up. Happy Boyfriend Day!
The moment you smile, all my troubles disappear. Happy boyfriend Day! May you keep smiling always.


Patching up with you after a fight tells me you are the one. To many more years of fighting and patching up! Happy boyfriend Day!

Boyfriend Day: Wishing you a world of happiness, sweetheart.


My life changed the day you walked into my life. I have no words to express how special you make me feel each day. Thanks for bringing so much love in my life. Happy Boyfriend Day!


Together with you is my favourite place to be. Happy Boyfriend Day!

Happy Boyfriend Day: May you have a great day ahead, my best pal.

I haven't fallen for you. I have risen in love with you. Together we rise. Happy Boyfriend Day!


I am me in front of you all the time. It feels like I am talking to my mirror. This rarity is what makes our relationship strong. Happy Boyfriend Day!

Being with you is the most special feeling. The one I cherish the most. Be mine. Happy Boyfriend Day!

Life is super fun with you. Cheers to our madness and our love. Happy Boyfriend Day!



