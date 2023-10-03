National Boyfriend Day 2023: Users Flood 'X' With Hilarious Memes

National Boyfriend Day: Memes and jokes flood X as #NationalBoyfriendDay trends

National Boyfriend Day 2023: National Boyfriend Day is celebrated on October 3 every year. It is a special occasion to celebrate and show appreciation for your significant other.

While a section of users made the most of the opportunity to pay tribute to their boyfriend or their celebrity crush, others decided to dedicate memes.

A user wrote, "Well apparently tomorrow is #NationalBoyfriendDay. Guess I need one before midnight so I can celebrate haha. But only for one day."

need a bf for boyfriend's day :/ pic.twitter.com/mGToWNGycK — rin ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@yakitoririin) September 27, 2023

Another user remarked, "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my man who aint really my man but technically hes my man so hes my man but really hes not but he is."

happy national boyfriends day to myself bcs i am my own boyfriend — dalia (@daliafarhana) October 3, 2023

"When you wake up and you don't have a morning message from bae because you have no bae," a user joked.

It's national boyfriend's day. I've promised my boyfriend the world, so you guys should find someplace else to live😊❤️ — Obaa Afya Hipsy🧚🏼‍♀️🧡 (@HipsyAfya) October 3, 2023

"That thread is even crazier when you realize today is boyfriend's day," the third user wrote on X.

The fourth user wrote, "It's boyfriend's day, but where is your boyfriend?"

Boyfriend Day originated around October 4, 2014, but in March 2016, the trend saw a staggering spike of over 46,000 tweets celebrating the day. However, the origin of this day remains unknown.

On this day, girlfriends take a moment and appreciate the love, support and their boyfriend provides.



