BoycottMaldives Trends Amid Fury Over Maldives Ministers Targeting PM Modi

The recent diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, sparked by derogatory remarks from Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken an unexpected turn on social media. The hashtag #BoycottMaldives trended globally, with several prominent Bollywood stars and cricketers urging India to explore Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination instead of Maldives.

The row began after some Maldivian ministers posted insulting remarks targeting India and PM Modi for posting photos and videos from his visit to Lakshadweep where he was seen snorkelling and relaxing on the pristine beach.

As soon as the offensive comments surfaced, X (formerly Twitter) saw posts from several Indians cancelling their trip to Maldives. Bollywood A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham took to their social media handles to encourage people to consider Lakshadweep over the Maldives for their vacations.

Akshay Kumar, sharing screenshots of the Maldivian ministers' racist remarks, wrote, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.”

Urging Indians to explore islands in our country, the actor added, "We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism."

Salman Khan praised the beauty and cleanliness of Lakshadweep, stating, "It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain."

Ranveer Singh also joined the movement, urging the people of India to make 2024 about "exploring India and experiencing our culture."

Cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad, and Aakash Chopra also expressed their views on the matter. Tendulkar emphasised exploring India's islands like Lakshadweep and questioned the need to tolerate such unprovoked hate.

As the controversy unfolded, former Deputy Speaker of the Maldivian Parliament, Eva Abdulla, expressed her disapproval of the comments, labeling them as "shameful and racist." She acknowledged the outrage among Indians, stating that the comments do not reflect the opinion of the Maldivian people.

Ms Abdulla extended a personal apology to the people of India and urged them to end the #BoycottMaldives campaign on social media. She urged Indian tourists to return to the Maldives and emphasised that the comments from a few individuals should not define the entire nation's sentiment.