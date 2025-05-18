After JNU And Jamia, IIT Bombay Snaps Ties With Turkish Universities

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. IIT Bombay has suspended agreements with Turkish universities due to Turkey's support for Pakistan following drone attacks on India. This move is part of a broader boycott by Indian institutions and traders against Turkey amid India-Pakistan tensions.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Saturday joined several other prominent educational institutions in India to cancel agreements with Turkish universities over its support to Pakistan.

The West Asian country is facing a massive backlash in India after it was found that Pakistan, after Operation Sindoor, launched attacks on the Indian civilian and military areas using drones supplied by Turkish defence firms.

"Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice," the premier technological institute in India wrote on X.

Due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey, IIT Bombay is processing suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice. — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) May 17, 2025

The development comes days after Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia also announced similar moves.

Boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan Move

Indian tourists have started cancelling trips to Turkey and Azerbaijan over their support for Pakistan.

According to reports, Turkey witnessed over 3 lakh Indian visitors in 2024 and earned around Rs 42.9 billion. Azerbaijan, which saw more than 2 lakh Indian tourists last year, earned about Rs 26 billion.

Traders' body, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has also decided to boycott all trade and commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing their recent "support" for Pakistan in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 after India found cross-border links to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

The CAIT on Friday said the decision includes a nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, with traders across India halting imports from these countries.

The association also said that Indian exporters, importers, and business delegations will be discouraged from any engagement with companies or institutions based in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The resolution comes in response to the recent stand taken by Turkey and Azerbaijan in open support of Pakistan, at a time when India is facing a sensitive and critical national security situation," it said.