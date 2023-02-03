Boy Stabs Girl To Death In Haryana, Dies By Suicide Later: Cops

The body of the girl was found near a national highway. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly stabbed to death by a boy who after killing her committed suicide, informed the police yesterday.

The body of the girl was found near a national highway with multiple stab injuries.

A missing complaint was registered after the family members of the girl alerted the police when she did not return from school.

"On basis of a missing complaint of a minor girl, we conducted a search and found her body near National Highway with stab injuries. We got to know that the girl was troubled by a boy who also committed suicide on the railway tracks where the girl's scooty was found. The scooty had blood stains," informed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subhash Chand while talking to ANI.

"The girl's school bag, along with the knife used for the murder was found on the spot," added the DSP.

"It is not a case of rape. However, we are probing the murder from all angles. Things will become clear after the post-mortem report comes. The investigation is on," the DSP further informed.

