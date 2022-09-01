Boy, 8, Sexually Assaulted By Student, 14, In Delhi School Toilet: Police

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered. (Representational)

A Class-3 student of a school in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar was allegedly sexually assaulted by one of his seniors in the toilet of the school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on August 29 but was reported the next day, they added.

According to police, during an enquiry, it was found that the eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old Class-10 student in the toilet during the school hours.

A case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered and the juvenile apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, a senior police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)