Boy, 16, Kills Father For 'Thrashing' Mother During Quarrel In Delhi: Cops

The man's body has been preserved in the hospital for postmortem, police said. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy was detained on Sunday for allegedly killing his father in a fit of rage, police said.

Police said the boy allegedly smashed a plastic pipe on his father's head when the man was beating his wife in Delhi's Rohini, resulting in his death.

"On Sunday, a call was received at 10.58 am regarding the murder of a person at the Aman Vigar police station," a senior police officer said.

Initial inquiry revealed that the killed man used to beat his wife and children on trivial issues under the influence of alcohol, said the officer.

"On Sunday, the killed man picked up a quarrel with his wife and was thrashing her, when his son intervened and hit his father's head with a plastic pipe which resulted in his death," said the officer.

Police said that an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at the Aman Vihar police station.

