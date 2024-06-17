Boy, 15, Drowns In Water Pit At Under-Construction Site In Haryana: Cops

Police said they have registered a case against the accused (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy drowned in a water pit while he was working at an under-construction house here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in the Barara area here where the boy Sumit was assisting a plumber at the site, they said.

According to police, the pit was dug to make a septic tank.

Sumit was on a ladder and suddenly fell into the pit filled with water and died by drowning, they said.

The boy's father Naresh Kumar accused the plumber and the house owner of negligence, on the basis of which the police have registered a case against the two persons and launched an investigation.

Mr Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, said the plumber lives in the neighbouring village and often used to take the 15-year-old boy with him to work.

He said his son was injured and could not get up from the pit. Sumit was taken out of the pit and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he added.

Mr Kumar also alleged that the plumber made his son work without any safety equipment.

Based on the father's complaint, the police said they have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the law.

Asked how the teenager was allowed to work at the site, a police official said investigation into the entire incident is underway.

