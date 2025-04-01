Boy, 14, Killed After Getting Hit By Speeding Car In Karnataka: Cops

A 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday after being struck allegedly by a speeding car while crossing NH 66 in Brahmavara in Udupi district, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 AM when Vamsh Shetty, a Class 6 student at SMS School, was heading to a summer camp, they said.

The driver of the offending vehicle, Akhilesh (21), from Kalaburagi, was arrested by Brahmavara police, who have registered a case in connection with the incident, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the car was allegedly speeding as it approached from the Kundapur side, they said.

According to the police, Shetty was rushed to a nearby private hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His parents, originally from Vakvady village, reside in Brahmavara.

The incident occurred at a junction identified as a blackspot by district authorities due to frequent accidents.

Locals and leaders gathered near the hospital, renewed demands for a flyover, citing the lack of service roads and inadequate infrastructure.

The National Highways Authority of India has yet to act on these requests.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)