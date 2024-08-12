Teen Dies By Suicide Near Mumbai, Leaves Note Blaming Teacher, Classmates

The suicide note accused a teacher and some students of harassing him.

Vignesh Patra was a class 8 student at a famous school in the Kalyan East area.

Mumbai:

A 13-year-old boy has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Kalyan and blamed a teacher and some classmates in the suicide note, officials said.

He was a class 8 student at a prominent school in the Kalyan East area, near Mumbai, and was found dead at his residence on Sunday evening.

His family members were not at home when the incident took place.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

