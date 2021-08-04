Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Thanks 'Entire Nation' For Olympic Win: Full Statement

Lovlina Borgohain lost 0-5 to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey (File)

India's Lovlina Borgohain, who is returning from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a bronze after a "wonderful journey" at the Games, dedicated her medal to the country. Thanking the "entire nation for their prayers and wishes", Ms Borgohain said her family had played a "pivotal role" in her success and acknowledged the contributions of the Boxing Federation of India, the Sports Authority of India, her coach and others in a statement.

The 23-year-old lost 0-5 in the welterweight (69kg) semifinals to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey this morning.

"Accha to nahi lag raha hai (it does not feel good). I worked hard for a gold medal so it is a bit disappointing," Ms Borgohain said after the bout, in which she docked a point for not paying attention to the referee's instructions and also endured two standing eight counts, reported news agency PTI.

Lovlina Borgohain's medal is a historic achievement as it is India's first Olympic podium finish in boxing in nine years and only the third ever after Vijender Singh in 2008 and MC Mary Kom in 2012.

Here's the full text of her statement after the Olympic win:

It has been a wonderful journey to Tokyo Olympics. Finally, my years of preparation have yielded me an Olympic medal. Although I was aiming for gold, there's always a next time and hopefully in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I thank my entire nation for their prayers and wishes and also dedicate this medal to my country. This journey won't be possible without the acknowledgment of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Sports, TOPS, OGQ, Assam Government, my chief coach Raffaele Bergamasco sir, personal coach Sandhya Gurung ma'am, sport scientist Amey Kolekar sir, physio Hemanta Kolita sir, nutritionist, all coaches, IOS Sports and boxing fraternity for their constant support. My family has played a pivotal role in my success. They were there with me during thick and thin, especially my mother who motivated me a lot despite her illness. Jai Hind